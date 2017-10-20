Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Co. Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Literacy Volunteers of Broome -Tioga Co., Inc are celebrating fifty years of service in the community.

The non-profit agency was established in 1967 to help tutor adult students learning English. Volunteer tutors help with improving reading skills, computer skills, writing, and math at no cost to students. Literacy Volunteers utilizes over fifty trained volunteer tutors, who work individually or in small groups with adult students each year.

The 50th anniversary kicked off Friday with a motivational speech from guest speaker, Craig Boykin. Boykin spoke to hundreds of BOCES students about his life and the changes he made to get where he is today. Boykin has published five books since 2013, working on finishing his fourth college degree, and has made it his mission to provide hope to individuals who feel trapped in their current situation.

"Always tell kids if you don't like your situation, change it. The way you change it is by educating yourself. So I want them to take away that there is hope, regardless of how severe and how bad it seems, you can turn this train around," said Craig Boykin, Keynote Speaker.

Boykin will also be the guest speaker at the 50th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, October 21st. All Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties are invited to attend. The event is at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion post 89 in Vestal.