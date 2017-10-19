Forks cruises into Class B semis

Defending state champion Chenango Forks Blue Devils downed Whitney Point 9-0 on Thursday in the Section IV Class B Girls Soccer Quarterfinals. Emma Bough tallied a hat trick in the first half, scoring the Blue Devils first three goals, she added an assist on their fourth and then added another goal to her tally to make it 6-0 in the second half. She finished with four goals and one assist. Bough's younger sister Aubrey, a 7th grader, scored her first career varsity goal as well.

Forks now advances to the Section IV semifinals against either Chenango Valley or Dryden. The Section Semis are currently scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 at Forks.