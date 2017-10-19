Parents Learn About the Dangers of Teenage Sexting

Parents of high school students and other community members gathered at the Chenango Forks High School to learn about the potential consequences if their children are caught sexting.

"We always like to educate our parents about what's going on and this is a nationwide problem," said Lloyd Peck, Chenango Forks Superintendent.

Sexting is the act of sharing explicit pictures or videos by cellphone or across social media platforms.

The Community Awareness Night presentation was given by Assistant United States Attorney M. Lovric and FBI Special Agent J. Bringuel. They both discussed how advancements in technology and social media make sexting that much more dangerous.

"We live in 2017 and 2017 is very different from 2007, 1997, 1987 because multimedia is in your face nonstop," said Peck. He says a teenager's access to social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram make them much more susceptible to doing the wrong thing. Peck adds that parents need to be aware of what's going on in their child's life because teens can be too shortsighted to see the consequences of their actions.

"Something you do when you're 14 years old can affect you when you're 34 years old and we really just need to educate our kids about their actions and it's very hard for a 14 or 15 year old student to understand, what I do now can affect me in 20 years," said Peck.

Peck, Lovric, and Bringuel all agree that being open and honest with children about the consequences of sexting will help prevent bad decisions in the future.