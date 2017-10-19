Broome County Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 25 Years of Service

The Broome County chapter of Habitat for Humanity celebrated 25 years of service to the community with a recognition dinner on Thursday night.

"We've gathered some of our original board members, those people from congregations that came together in the early 90's that knew that there was a better way to address the housing crisis in our community," said Amy Winans, Broome County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

Those individuals came together in 1992 to establish a Habitat for Humanity in the Southern Tier to help those in need find a safe place to live. Winans says her organization has helped hundreds of people over the last two and a half decades, but the difficulties of finding affordable housing still exists.

"There's a better way for them to leverage their income to improve the health of their families, to allow their children to have a quiet place to study and be better educated and we recognize that need," said Winans.

She feels that people misunderstand the work that Habitat for Humanity does and hopes that her continued efforts will change that perspective.

"People think that homes are given away and they don't realize the hard work that goes into it from our families and our volunteers," said Winans.

You can learn more about the mission and work of Broome County Habitat for Humanity on their website.