Pre-Order Baked Goods for St. John's Holiday Bake Sale

The holidays will be here before you know it, and you can now pre-order baked goods ahead of the St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Church holiday bake sale.

Their holiday bake sale is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. They will have a wide range of homemade goodies, gifts, arts and crafts, and a hot lunch on the day of the sale.

If you want to get a head start on your holiday planning you can pre-order some of their famous Holubtski, Potato Pirohy, Kolachky, and holiday breads and rolls.

You can place your order in a few ways:

Call (607) 729-1729 leave your name, phone number, and items

Email your order to stjohnuoc@gmail.com

For more information on the bake sale, and to fill out an order form you can visit their website.