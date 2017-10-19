Schumer: FCC Rural Broadband Standards Bad For Upstate

Is your internet fast enough? Not fast enough if you live or work in certain "underserved" or rural communities in the Southern Tier.

Now, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says an FCC plan to change the definition of broadband would make the situation worse.

The plan would dial down the current speed of 25 Mbps to 10 Mbps and classify mobile as broadband.

Schumer said the new benchmark would undermine access to high-speed internet in rural areas.

"We say broadband is as much a necessity as electricity."

Schumer is calling on a plan that would use $20 billion in the infrastructure budget to bring broadband to every rural community.