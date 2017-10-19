Lesko Financial: Advice on what Not to do when Investing

Bryanna: Advice on investing usually tells people what they need to do…but Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has advice on what not to do when investing.

Greg: Sometimes we can learn as much from mistakes as we can from successes and it’s as true with investing as it is with any other discipline.

Topping the list of “investing don’ts” is impatience. Trying to get rich quick is not a winning strategy when it comes to money. The first rule of investing says only use money you won’t need for five or 10 years or even longer… and to always keep the long-term view in mind.

Bryanna: What other investing “don’ts” should people avoid?

Greg: Charging full speed ahead without learning enough to understand what you’re doing. Overconfident investors can place too much emphasis on their “gut feeling” or on the advice of questionable sources. It takes more than a brief glance at the financial headlines to make good investing decisions. At the very least it’s important to understand where the money is going and why.

Bryanna: What about risk?

Greg: Yes…Taking on too much risk is an unwise strategy… but not taking enough risk can also be a problem. In today’s low-interest climate, keeping money in cash or in accounts such as CD’s and money markets won’t provide much growth and likely won’t keep up with inflation. Another don’t is putting too much money into any one investment’s better to diversify. And one last investing taboo: don’t pay too much attention to how your investments are doing or to how the markets are reacting day-to-day. Have a goal and stick with the plan.