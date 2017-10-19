Johnson City Man Accused of Choking Wife, Violating Order of Protection

A Johnson City man is facing felony contempt charges after police say he tried choking his wife and took away her phone so she could not call the police.



Robert Gallagher, 32, Johnson City

Police were called to a village residence on Broad St. Wednesday for a report of a physical domestic dispute.

According a release from Johnson City Police, 32-year-old Robert Gallagher choked his wife, violating a September order of protection ordering him to "refrain from any criminal acts" against his wife.

Gallagher was arrested on the following charges: criminal obstruction in the 1st degree, felony; criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and criminal mischief in the 4th degree.

He was arraigned in Village of Johnson City court and sent to Broome County Jail.