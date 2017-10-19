Break Out The Trowels: Community Garden Comes to Johnson City

It's time to pull on the gardening gloves and break out the trowels... By Saturday, the vacant lot at 52 Sherman Street in Johnson City will be transformed into a community garden.

Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments (VINES) have already installed 11 gardens in the City of Binghamton and hope to up that number to 20 by 2020.

By Saturday, this plot of land at 52 Sherman St in Johnson City will be a community garden. pic.twitter.com/oPGws8smV4 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 19, 2017

The Johnson City garden will house 18 raised beds available for village residents to rent for $20 a year. That rental money goes towards maintaining the garden. The initial construction will cost around $10,000 and is funded by a grant from the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation. The land was purchased a few years ago by the Family Enrichment Network, who had hoped to renovate the house that stood there. The house was in too much disrepair, so FEN contacted VINES to come in and put down a garden on the lot.

Executive Director of VINES, Amelia LoDolce, says the garden is a great way to give residents the chance to grow their own foods, but also a way to foster neighborhood relationships.

"In today's age, we often don't interact with our neighbors very much. And this is a great way to get people talking just on their block," says LoDolce.

Residents who are interested in renting space in the garden can contact VINES by phone at 607-205-8108, email at info@vinesgardens.org, or Facebook message at Facebook.com/vinesgardens. The organization will also be seeking out volunteers to help construct the garden on Saturday.