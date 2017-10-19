GM, States $120 Million Ignition Switch Settlement

Family members of 21-year-old of Kelly Ruddy joined officials Thursday for the announcement of a $120 million settlement with General Motors and 49 states over defective ignition switches.

Grupp was a Marywood University student from Northeastern Pennsylvania who died in 2010 on Interstate 81 after losing control of her mother's 2005 Chevy Cobalt.

GM will pay 49 states, including Pennsylvania and New York, $120 million in a lawsuit that accuses company officials of concealing safety issues related to the ignition switches.

New York will receive $4.3 million; Pennsylvania, $4.7 million.

In U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York on Thursday, GM stopped a deal that had been struck between the automaker's bankruptcy trust and accident victims, reaching its own agreement with the trust.

The ignition switch problems are blamed for the death of 124 people and 266 injuries. GM recalled 9 million cars.

The company must also follow stricter guidelines before it can market a vehicle as "safe." Dealerships must make sure recall repairs are complete before they can sell the vehicle.