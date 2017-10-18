Candidates Trade Verbal Jabs at Third Mayoral Debate

Both candidates for Mayor of Binghamton, Rich David and Tarik Abdelazim arguing over policy and calling their opponent's character into question during the third debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

"This is basically what I expected, this is a campaign, I'm an incumbent Mayor with a solid track record...and I think the only way that any opponent can gain ground is to be negative and attack," said David.

"The tone of tonight's debate was not atypical, there was a great deal of civility, there were also some tense moments where we disagreed with each other," said Abdelazim.

The two found common ground on certain topics like supporting the proposed drug treatment facility, finding a private investor for Ely Park, and putting an emphasis on youth development. On other cases, such as infrastructure, public safety, and the sewage treatment plant, the two men couldn't have been farther apart.

"What the Mayor should've been doing the last few years is at least reserving money every year to a project that is eventually going to cost millions of dollars and he hasn't done that," said Abdelazim.

"The floodwalls and infrastructure weren't even on the radar screen underneath the previous administration, we've worked to have the flood walls inspected, we've worked to address localized flooding issues, and we're working with the county on an overall plan to address our flood walls and levees," said David.

David's Top Priorities

Public Safety

Infrastructure

Abdelazim's Top Priorities

Safe Neighborhoods

Youth Development

David continuously referenced and called into question Abdelazim's previous record under former-Mayor Matt Ryan, but the Democrat says he's running for office, not the Ryan administration.

"There's no such thing as a previous administration running for Mayor. Tarik Abdelazim is running for Mayor. And I had my own record as one member as part of the last Democratic administration and I have my own record as a National Blight Expert, Award-winning Housing Director, as somebody who has brought creativity and imagination to renew our neighborhoods and that's exactly what I put forward," said Abdelazim.

Abdelazim says David's campaign is trying to create distractions and use "fear mongering" as diversion tactics, but the incumbent says his own record speaks for itself without the aid of a negative campaign.

"I have delivered results over the course of the past four years, whether it's lowering taxes, adding police officers, addressing our neglected infrastructure, and making blighted neighborhoods a major focus," said David.

The fourth of six debates will take place on Tuesday, October 24. A full schedule of remaining debates is below: