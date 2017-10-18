Over 2,000 Students Attend Annual Greater Binghamton College Day

Nearly 2,000 students from 20 districts attended Greater Binghamton College Day at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday.

Over 110 college, military, and trade representatives spoke to students planning for their future at the College Day event that has been going on for over 40 years.

Juniors and seniors from high schools in New York and Pennsylvania networked with college representatives that came to Binghamton from all over the Northeast.

“It gives that face-to-face contact with the college reps cause usually those are the folks that are looking at the applications when the students apply to college, so it gives them an opportunity to connect and to find out more about that college and to know what that college has to offer and also the admissions requirements to get into that college.” - Bill O’Donnell, Co-chair of College Day program

The Greater Binghamton College Day is one of the longest standing College Day programs in the Northeast. The event started at Binghamton High School and grew to what it is today.

“A lot of kids are still undecided, they don’t really know what they want to do. I’ve told them you come in the first couple years, do gen ed’s, you try a little bit of everything. See what you like the most and just narrow it down to that path, whatever programs or classes you like the most.” - Erick Sarrion, Student Ambassador at Binghamton University

The event ran from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the parent session ran from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The College Day is held every year on the third week of October.