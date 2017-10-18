Pair of Bearcats named to Preseason All-Conference Team

VESTAL, N.Y. – The America East has released its 2017 Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team and for the first time in program history, the Bearcats have a pair of selections. Senior guard Imani Watkins is a repeat pick while senior center Alyssa James makes her first appearance on the squad.



Watkins, who is just the third Binghamton player ever to be selected twice during her career, was named first-team all-conference and second-team All-ECAC last year. She was the Binghamton University Female Athlete of the Year and begins her senior year with 1,468 points. Her scoring total currently ranks fifth all time in program history and is in the top 40 all time in the America East.



James, meanwhile, is the two-time America East Defensive Player of the Year. After being named third-team all-conference in 2016, she moved up to the second team last season. James enters her final campaign with 160 blocks, which ranks third all-time in Binghamton program history and sixth all time in the America East record book. In addition, she holds the America East single game (11) and single season (92) block records.



Joining Watkins and James on the America East Preseason All-Conference Team is New Hampshire's Carlie Pogue, Hartford's Sierra DaCosta and Albany's Jessica Fequiere. Pogue was the 2017 America East Player of the Year, DaCosta was the Rookie of the Year while Fequiere was a second-team selection.



Watkins and James also hold the distinction of being two of only three players in Binghamton program history to have recorded a triple-double during their careers. Watkins finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Nyack on Dec. 15, 2015. James turned in a 16-point, 10 rebound, 11-block performance against Stony Brook on Feb. 20, 2017.



The America East Preseason Poll will be released on Thursday afternoon.



NOTES: Binghamton's other two-time preseason all-conference selections were Laine Kurpniece (2007 and 2008) and Andrea Holmes (2011 and 2012) … Marlo Foley is the other player in program history to record a triple-double during her career, finishing with 14 points, 10 assists and 10 steals against Elmira on Jan. 31, 1992, when the program still competed at the NCAA Division III level.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)