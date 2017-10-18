  • Home

FOX 40 and the following sponsors would like to wish all the teams the best of luck this football season.

<

Section IV holding strong in latest football rankings

Posted: Updated:

The NYSSWA has released the latest high school state football rankings and Section IV is down to just seven teams ranked, but has nine earning honorable mention.

Class A:
Union-Endicott - Honorable Mention
Vestal - Honorable Mention

Class B:
Chenango Forks - 2
Susquehanna Valley - T-25
Maine-Endwell - Honorable Mention
Norwich - Honorable Mention

Class C:
Newark Valley - 1
Lansing - Honorable Mention

Class D:
Sidney - 4
Tioga - 13
Unatego/Franklin - 16
Deposit/Hancock -19
Bainbridge-Guilford - Honorable Mention
Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention
Greene - Honorable Mention
Harpursville/Afton - Honorable Mention