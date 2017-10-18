Section IV holding strong in latest football rankings

The NYSSWA has released the latest high school state football rankings and Section IV is down to just seven teams ranked, but has nine earning honorable mention.

Class A:

Union-Endicott - Honorable Mention

Vestal - Honorable Mention

Class B:

Chenango Forks - 2

Susquehanna Valley - T-25

Maine-Endwell - Honorable Mention

Norwich - Honorable Mention

Class C:

Newark Valley - 1

Lansing - Honorable Mention

Class D:

Sidney - 4

Tioga - 13

Unatego/Franklin - 16

Deposit/Hancock -19

Bainbridge-Guilford - Honorable Mention

Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention

Greene - Honorable Mention

Harpursville/Afton - Honorable Mention