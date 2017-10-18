BC Sheriff's: Featured Warrant of the Week

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating this weeks outstanding warrant.

Officers are trying to locate 21-year-old, Troy De-Shon Smith with a warrant for Criminal Mischief, and Reckless Endangerment.

Police said Smith also has warrants out of the Binghamton Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office tip line at (607) 778-2933 or (607) 778-2923, all tips remain confidential.