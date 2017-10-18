Endicott Man Arrested For Sexual Assault Of A 9-Year-Old

An Endicott man was arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. Vestal police say Jeremy Leland Hamilton, 25, sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl while living in the Town of Vestal.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Vestal police and the Tioga County Department of Social Services. Hamilton was arraigned in Town of Vestal Court and remanded to Broome County Jail.