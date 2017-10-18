City Council Discusses 2018 Budget Proposal

A public hearing was held by the Binghamton City Council, finalizing the proposed 2018 City of Binghamton Budget.

According to Binghamton Councilmen, Conrad Taylor and Giovanni Scaringi, the new budget's highest priority was to continue offering taxpayers a reduced fiscal burden.

"The most important thing, for me, is just making sure that not only now, in this budget, but also in future budgets, that we continue to slowly and responsibly continue to decrease the tax burden on city residents," said Conrad Taylor, Council Member 4th District.

"We're nominally bringing [taxes] back down to make Binghamton a better place to live," said Giovanni Scaringi, Council Member 1st District.

The 2.26 percent tax decrease for residential home owners and 1 percent decrease for commercial properties is the second drop in taxes for the second consecutive year.

According to Councilman Taylor, the 2018 city budget includes an important resolution that will directly deal with blighted areas on the North Side of Binghamton. He said three properties that are key targets are; the former Big Lots Plaza, Eddie Howard Gas station and 419-421 Chenango Street of the Binghamton Plaza.

"These properties are the 'triad of blight.' Residents view these properties as symbols of the North Side. They are slated for demolition and hopefully viewed for positive development very soon," said Conrad Taylor. Taylor also discussed the possibility of furnishing these blighted properties with key projects that could, hopefully, bring a grocery store or produce market to the food desert area that is the North Side.

"We need to think outside of the box when it comes to providing North Siders...their grocery needs. We have the shuttle service and other fantastic projects to help them, but these are only band-aids. We could establish a food co-op, a community run grocery store...it wouldn't be a band-aid it would be a viable project," said Conrad Taylor.

Giovanni Scaringi said the 2018 budget also gives residents in his First Ward district many much needed improvements to infrastructure, including; the East Clinton St Bridge repair and improvements, new roads and sidewalks, sewage and water pipe repairs and traffic light replacements.

"On average, in one week, the Clinton St bridge has thousands of vehicles that go over it. It's great to have its safety improved and the bridge refurbished," said Giovanni Scaringi.

To view the 2018 Binghamton City Budget, click here to see more.