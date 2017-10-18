Binghamton's Roosevelt Elementary Comes Together for Fall Harvest Dinner

Pass the peas and carrots -- North Side parents and students of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary enjoyed a free Fall Harvest Dinner, Wednesday, celebrating the success of the "Eat Well Play Hard Binghamton" (EWPHB) project.

Formed to help improve the health of children and families in the community, the EWPHB project partnered with United Way of Broome, UHS, Promise Zone, Fidelis Care and local gardening projects like Vines and the Cornell Co-op Extension to provide fresh produce grown locally, as well as at Roosevelt Elementary itself.

"You think about Elementary schools, they might plant a seed and grow a flower. This is so much bigger, we actually grew a garden," said David Chilson, Roosevelt Elementary, Principal.

Tended by students and volunteers, the school garden supplied much of the food for the Fall Harvest Dinner. A feat that students feel is a job well done.

"Vegetables aren't just green stuff. People can now appreciate what we did," said Daniel and Samuel Armand, Roosevelt Elementary students.

According to Kim Schwartz, a Fall Harvest Dinner coordinator, by teaching children like Dan and Sam how to grow their own produce on the North Side of Binghamton, it will bring their community together to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and help lessen the effects of not having a viable food market in their area.

"I'm amazed by all the challenges residents and their families have made over this last year," said Kim Schwartz, Healthy Initiative Manager. "The North Side is still considered a food desert...this is a way to help supplement and produce your own food at home."

For the kids at Roosevelt Elementary, they hope that everyone attending tonight's dinner comes away with a sense of accomplishment...and a full belly.

"We did this hard work. We planted a lot of plants in the garden. I love the food," said Daniel and Samuel Armand.