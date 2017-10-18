Ray Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Jihad T. Ray today pleaded guilty to Manslaughter, in the first degree, for an April 22nd, 2017,

homicide at an after hours club, on Orton Avenue, in the City of Binghamton.



Ray admitted his guilt in the death of Brandon Hernandez. He will receive 18 years in state prison and five years’ parole. He will be sentenced December 14th, 2017.