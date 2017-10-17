Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Reaches Out for Combating Opioid Epidemic

Tuesday, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney hosted an Opioid and Heroin Forum to highlight community efforts toward combating the epidemic.

Over 50 residents attended the outreach event, at the Binghamton University Symposium Hall, sharing personal stories and future hopes for struggling addicts in the Southern Tier.

"We need to get people involved in the community and families involved...in how to deal with the disease as a whole, not just focusing on the specific substance," said Jessica Dube, recovering addict.

Including Dube, Claudia Tenney sat with a panel of experts on the opioid addiction, fielding questions from the audience and offering insight on current combative efforts. Tonight's experts included:

Captain Kate Newcomb, Broome County Sheriff

Jill Alford-Hammit, Lourdes Youth Services

Alexis Pleus, Truth Pharm Director

Jessica Dube, Recovering addict

Alan Wilmarth, UHS/New Horizons Administrative Director

"The Methadone Assisted Treatment Clinic has well over 200 patients, now. We have another 100 patients in our Outpatient Treatment (Naloxone/Suboxone). Medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder has been proven to be the highest predictor of success," said Alan Wilmarth, UHS/New Horizons Administrative Director.

According to Wilmarth, UHS is working to get the treatment and stigma of addiction normalized. He said the biggest struggle addicts and their families endure is the overwhelming shame and embarrassment of the progression of their illness.

"The idea of having medical assisted treatment has a negative stigma," said Alan Wilmarth. "When you talk about methadone clinics, people think 'that's an awful place.' We are treating this disease like any other disease and we are trying to remove that thought."

Wilmarth is not alone in fighting the addiction stigma. According to Alexis Pleus, Director of Truth Pharm, the public loves the idea of forcing addicts into treatment, preventing them from immediate use or overdose. Pleus said, "Yes, a lot of people do want/need help, but this has a high failure rate. If we talk about mandated treatment we're adding to the stigma that they are 'bad people.'"

But one audience member voiced his concerns over Claudia Tenney's role in the latest Affordable Care Act proposal. Stating that Tenney's vote to take away certain Medicaid benefits, is in direct conflict with her current forum's stance on trying to help addicts and mental health patients.

"Claudia Tenney should not be sitting in the front of the room pretending to care about people because she's clearly, by her votes a week ago that would take $1.5 trillion out of medicaid over the next ten years," said Mark Walker, MD Binghamton surgeon.

Mark Walker, who has had direct dealings with prescribing pain relievers for people recovering from surgical procedures for the past thirty-two years, said during the year 2000, roughly, doctors were chastised as being "cruel" for not treating people with enough pain relief control. Walker said the pain scale of 1-10 is one of the causes for the epidemic.

"In my opinion, the pendulum swing, 'you must treat people more for their pain' is one of the factors that brought us to where we are now. People took their opioids, couldn't get it anymore and went to the street to buy less expensive drugs to replace their narcotic need," said Mark Walker.

Throughout the night, Congresswoman Tenney listened to many more cause and effect instances of opioid addiction. Tenney said by collecting this information from the local community, she can present the areas of need to a federal level and work toward ending and preventing the opioid epidemic.