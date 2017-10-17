Mayor David Accuses BC Executive Jason Garnar of 'Playing Poltics" After Launching Plan With Democratic Challenger Abdelazim

Binghamton Mayor Rich David spoke out Tuesday afternoon accusing Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar, of playing politics.

A few hours earlier Garnar held a joint news conference launching a plan with Democratic candidate for Mayor, Tarik Abdelazim, on a partnership with the city on code enforcement to crack down on slumlords.

David said his office has been reaching out to the County Executive since July to obtain a Department of Social Services housing vendor list, but hasn’t yet received it.

“He has been playing politics and that is very disappointing. Those actions are beneath the office of the County Executive.” - Binghamton Mayor Rich David

Garnar endorsed fellow Democrat Abdelazim at the press conference.

David released emails that show correspondence since July, but no official list was sent. Garnar's office said in the emails that they are waiting for the new DSS Commissioner to take office.

“Just last night the County Executive came to a work session meeting with the members of City Council behind me. This topic came up again. No direct response in regards to this information from the County Executive.” - Binghamton Mayor Rich David

At Abdelazim’s press conference, Garnar was asked if he has talked to David’s administration about code enforcement.

Garnar made clear that there was some discussion, but no concrete plans.

“There’s been no ‘This is what we’re gonna do, and will you do it'.” - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

Garnar’s office responded to David’s comments Tuesday evening.

“The County Executive will not play political games during the political season. His focus is solely on improving housing in Broome County and taking action to do so.”

Dem. candidate for Binghamton Mayor #TarikAbdelazim announces "Operation Slumlord" code enforcement program for landlords if elected @wicztv pic.twitter.com/DIaZk7KA8I — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) October 17, 2017