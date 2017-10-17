Johnson City Rotary Clubs Adopts Jenison Park, Plants Peony Trees From Japan During Ceremony

The Johnson City Rotary Club has adopted Jenison Park and will be the official caretakers.

In a ceremony this morning, the park was handed over to the Rotary Club by Johnson City Mayor Gregory Deemie.

Past Rotary District Governor, Richard Matsushima, donated peony trees from Japan that were planted to beautify the park.

Matsushima was honored with a plaque in the center of the peony garden.

“We took on this park and we said we’re gonna clean this park up, we’re gonna have an opportunity to clean it. We’ve had two or three work days here. Hopefully we can make it into an area that people truly enjoy and want to work with.” - Rocky Martinez, President of Johnson City Rotary Club

The park resides at the corner of Willow Street and Corliss Avenue and is across the street from the future location of the Binghamton University Pharmacy School.