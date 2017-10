New York's Highest Court Upholds Decision To Remove Conklin Judge From Office

The New York State Court of Appeals on October 17, 2017 upheld the state's judicial commission's action to remove former Town of Conklin Judge J. Marshall Ayres from office.

Ayres appealed the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct's May finding that Ayres misconduct in two matters warranted his removal.

The commission found Ayres tried to use his position as a judge to dismiss a traffic ticket for his daughter, including conduct during a pre-trial hearing. Court papers state he told the prosecutor that "if this ticket was in my courtroom, I'd dismiss it," and that other judges would make the same decision.

The court agreed that Ayres' behavior during the appeals process, which included mailing eight letters to Broome County Court, rose to the level of misconduct and contained statements that were "biased, discourteous, and undignified."