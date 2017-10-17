76 New Jobs Coming To Chenango County Company

An already big operation just go bigger. 76 new jobs are coming to Unison Industries in Norwich.

"Our alternators go on pretty much anything that flies," says Dan Ketchum, General Manager of Unison's Norwich facility.

It's the growing demand for sensors used in aircrafts that sparked Unison Industries' expansion. The GE owned company needs to fill 40 manufacturing jobs immediately, 25 more at the start of 2018, eventually tacking on a total of 76 jobs by the time the expansion is complete.

"To be able to grow like that is phenomenal," says Ketchum.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says $4.3 million of the $29 million project is funded with Southern Tier URI money. Unison will upgrade equipment and expand its already 160,000 square foot facility on Route 12. Work is expected to be complete by December 2021.