5k Walk in Sidney to Benefit Children's Cancer

The Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions (SSADD club) is hosting a 5k run or walk. The walk will start, and end at the Sidney Central School.

The cause for the run/walk is for children's cancer, under the "Hope and Heroes" fund.

The race is scheduled to take place on October 22, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

After the race, attendees can enjoy food and live music.