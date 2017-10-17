Binghamton Man With 85 Suspensions on License Sent To Jail Without Bail

A Binghamton man caught driving without a license and 85 suspensions has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, according to a release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Police say deputies pulled over 56-year-old Charles Warren early Tuesday morning on Main Street in Binghamton for a routine traffic violation.

Sheriff's officials later learned Warren was not only driving without a license but with 85 suspensions in the state of New York.

Warren was arraigned and sent to Broome County Jail without bail.