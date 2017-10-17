Binghamton Man With 85 Suspensions Charged

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrest Tuesday morning:

Shortly after 3:00am, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on Main Street in the City of Binghamton for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver, Charles Warren, was found to be driving without a license and having 85 suspensions in New York State. Charles was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree and processed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. He was then arraigned at the Central Arraignment Facility by a Judge and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Arrested: Charles Warren, 56

Binghamton, NY