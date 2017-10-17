Johnson City Police Narcan Man Charge Him With DWAI

The Johnson City police Department on Friday the 13th arrested Cameron J. Rodriguez, age 24, of Newark Valley, for the following charges:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs, a Misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, a violation

Moved from lane unsafely and driving on sidewalk, both traffic infractions

At 1:37pm police were called to the area of 185 Main St for a report of a motor vehicle accident and the driver was unresponsive. Officers observed the driver of the vehicle, Rodriguez unresponsive in the driver’s seat. There was numerous drug paraphernalia in the vehicle including two hypodermic needles. Rodriguez was revived with Narcan and was able to speak with officers.

He was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Marihuana was also located in the vehicle.

Through investigation it was determined that Rodriguez had driven up over the curb, struck a parking meter then drove across the sidewalk and hit the building at 185 Main St. Debris from his vehicle then hit a parked vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

The Johnson City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

After investigation Rodriguez was issued tickets at the hospital for the above charges, to appear in Village Court on November 1, 2017.

Additional charges may be filed.