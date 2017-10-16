BC: Officials Voice Concerns of Miscommunication on Drug Treatment Center Plans

Not even a week after the big announcement, naming Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare as the provider for the former Broome Developmental Center-- officials are voicing some of their concerns of miscommunication.

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar is speaking out to Broome County Legislature Chairman, Daniel J. Reynolds after he claimed the two had some miscommunication.

Reynolds said he had a few questions and requested information, on the plans for the Developmental Center. However he said he did not hear back.

Garnar responded with a letter on Monday and said, that an initiative like this does not yet exist in Broome County, the heroin epidemic is destroying Broome County families, and costing tax payers a large amount of money.

Garnar said the $3,000,000 in state funding for the developmental center comes from the state, not the local tax payers. He said he is sure legislatures have questions, and he will clear his schedule to answer those.

Garnar closed the letter by saying...

"This initiative presents us with a major opportunity to save lives in Broome County, for the sake of our children lets take advantage of this life saving initiative."

You can view Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar's letter below: