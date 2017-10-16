Public Hearing Set To Determine Fate Of Owego Historic Preservation Commission

The Village of Owego's Board of Trustees held a public hearing Monday night to determine the fate of the Owego Historic Preservation Commission. The board voted to table the vote until the next board meeting on November 6th.

The Village’s Board of Trustees held the hearing on a local law that will abolish the Commission.

The OHPC revitalizes historic areas and puts guidelines in place for historic property owners.

Owego is the largest contiguous historic district in the state.

“We want everybody to come out and listen and show support for the historic district and all the things we’ve been doing over the years. This is sort of a 20 - 30 year revitalization effort and you can see all around the good things that have happened.” - Laura Spencer Eberly, Commissioner of OHPC