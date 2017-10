Police Arrest Nichols Man in Possession of Meth and Heroin

The Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., at the Sunoco Expressmart, at 1991 Route 26 in the Town of Maine.

When Deputies arrived, they located two individuals matching the description of the complaint. Police said they found one subject, 34-year-old Theodore R. Cooper, from Nichols, to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.

Cooper is facing felony charges of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, and Criminal Possession of a Stimulant with Intent to Sell.

He was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.