Pence To Talk Tax Reform In Buffalo

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Buffalo Tuesday to discuss tax reform. Pence will be joined by Buffalo-area Congressman Chris Collins (R-27).

At a private event, Pence and Collins meet with local businesses, community leaders and "New York families." The Vice President is scheduled to fly into Buffalo International Airport at 11:45 a.m.

Senator Chuck Schumer released the following statement upon learning of the VP's Buffalo appearance.

“When Vice President Pence arrives in Buffalo tomorrow, I hope he’s prepared to explain why he wants to hike taxes on thousands of middle-class families in the Buffalo area and across the country. It hurts the middle class; it hammers the New York economy; and it undermines property values."

Pence has been drumming up support for the administration's plan to overhaul the tax code system at events across the country.