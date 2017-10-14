Week Seven: Section IV Saturday

Hills leads #1 NV (Class C) over #1 Sidney (Class D)

Here are your Section IV Football scores from Saturday:

Newark Valley 49 - Sidney 28

Chenango Forks 21 - Susquehanna Valley 0

Deposit-Hancock 29 - Bainbridge-Guilford 3

Unatego/Franklin 25 - Delhi 7

Walton 52 - Unadilla Valley 14

Elmira 53 - Corning 28

Harpursville/Afton 26 - Oxford/GMU 0

Whitney Point 14 - Dryden 12

Thomas A Edison 34 - Newfield 0

Horseheads 48 - Ithaca 28