Week Seven: Section IV Saturday

Hills leads #1 NV (Class C) over #1 Sidney (Class D) Hills leads #1 NV (Class C) over #1 Sidney (Class D)

Here are your Section IV Football scores from Saturday:

Newark Valley 49 - Sidney 28
Chenango Forks 21 - Susquehanna Valley 0
Deposit-Hancock 29 - Bainbridge-Guilford 3
Unatego/Franklin 25 - Delhi 7
Walton 52 - Unadilla Valley 14
Elmira 53 - Corning 28
Harpursville/Afton 26 - Oxford/GMU 0
Whitney Point 14 - Dryden 12
Thomas A Edison 34 - Newfield 0
Horseheads 48 - Ithaca 28