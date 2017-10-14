Lourdes Hospital Hosts Medical Mission Event in Endicott

Over 60 people took advantage of free medical care at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott. The event is part of a Medical Mission sponsored by Lourdes Hospital.

This is the fourth event to occur in Broome County in the past two years, in areas like Endicott, Binghamton, and Owego. The mission was completely free to the public and open to anyone.

It provided a wide array of medical services such as foot care, flu shots, mammography, and general medical screenings. It also provided financial counseling and assistance services. It even included a drug take-back event and free showers to those who needed it.

"We know that there is a need in the community for a lot of services and health care being one of them for our population that is living in poverty. Part of our mission at Lourdes is to serve people who are more poor and vulnerable. So we find it important to be here and try to be in a community in a way that is accessible for people to get to us. We know that its sometimes not easy to get to our services," said Susan Bretscher, Chief Mission Integration Officer for Lourdes.

According to the New York State Community Action Association, a lot of people are in need. The Broome County poverty rate for 2017 is 17.8%. 24.8% children, 12.9% adults, and 7.8% Senior Citizens ages 65 and over.

Bretscher says Lourdes will certainly continue to reach out into the community to offer services where ever they can.