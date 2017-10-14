Celebrating the 160th Birthday of George F. Johnson

Members of the community were invited to the Endicott History and Heritage Center to celebrate the 160th Birthday of George F. Johnson.

Doors opened at 10:00 a.m., allowing people to take a tour through the Endicott Johnson Shoe Corporation special exhibit. Members of the Maine Community Band also put on a free 60-minute concert. George F. Johnson's granddaughter, Mrs. Sandra Scanlon, was the guest of honor at the event and also had the honor of cutting her grandfathers Birthday cake.

In a speech, Scanlon reflected on some of her experiences growing up, and even gave some surprising facts about her grandfather that not many people know.

"He ran that company to one of the most important companies in the world with only one eye, that the men today with two eyes can't run squat," said Scanlon.

George F. Johnson was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Company, once the largest shoe company in the world. Johnson was most know to be one of the most instrumental people in helping to create the Village of Endicott into what it is today. He built many factories, but also many homes for his employees. In the 1950's, the company was making 52 million pairs of shoes in a year, that's one million shoes a week.

"I'm really happy that everyone did come. I wish that we could get more people. We are open every Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and the exhibit will be open through the end of the year. I encourage everyone to come see your history. Come see where Endicott came from," said Marlene Yacos, Executive Director of Endicott History and Heritage Center Museum.

Marlene Yacos is also asking the community to bring in anything they believe to be artifacts and remembrances of Endicott Johnson to the museum. You can also call her with any questions at (607) 785-3230.