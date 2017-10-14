JCPD Investigating House Fire on Main St. Terrace

Johnson City Police Officers say they are currently investigating a house fire that broke out at 22 Main St. Terrace on Saturday afternoon. One Official called the investigation "a little bit more than routine."

Around 5:30 p.m., Police on the scene say "the Narcotics Division was inspecting the home."

Authorities say two people were home at the time of the fire, but no one suffered any injuries. Fire crews responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. and had the fire out "not too long after."

