Binghamton Welcomes Little Free Library to Community Garden

Neighbors gathered at the Mather Street Community Garden for the official opening of the United Way Little Free Library. The library sits just outside the garden area and is a way to promote literacy in the community.

Coordinator of the project and Volunteers and Service Towards America member, Harlie Wise, using the library is very easy. Community members will be able to access the library at any time and will be able to exchange books with nearly everyone who wants to participate.

"I wanted to build my own, because I didn't want to come in and just give this neighborhood something. I wanted the neighborhood to be part of it. So, I set up a station at the Walnut Street Fall Festival to have all of the siding here painted. So all of the people from this neighborhood took part in this, and I think that's the really important piece here," said Wise.

The process is to always have books available, and it is okay if there are more books leaving than coming back. Wise says with the help of local non-profits and local businesses the little free library will continue to have a supply of books into the library.

To start the project, Wise went online and order a charter sign. That sign can then be registered on a map that shows the world where the Little Free Libraries are located. You can also order a pre-made library online, and organization will send all the materials to build one. Wise says people have even used old magazine racks and old phone boxes as libraries for their communities, and its something that can be done on a very small budget.

Wise says there are quite a few little free libraries that exist across the community, over seven to be exact. To find out if there is one near you, you can visit the website here.