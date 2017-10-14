Hundreds Attend 15th Annual Broome West Center Craft Show

Hundreds attended the 15th annual Craft Show hosted by the Broome West Senior Center in Endwell. Around 51 spaces of handmade craft vendors lined the center. The crafts ranged from a variety of jewelry, woodworking, and even homemade foods.

It's the centers largest fundraiser of the year, and the proceeds go to help provide activities for seniors. The event was open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. President of the Broome West Senior Center Psych Council, Pat Kolesar, says the center has reminded a hidden gem for seniors, and they're always looking to improve.

"The reason why we do this fundraiser and many others throughout the year, we are through the Office for Aging Broome County facility, but we are more volunteer run than anything. We have to generate funds for all the activities that we do here, and we do a lot of activities throughout the year," said Kolesar.

Most recently the funding has gone to redo some of the existing carpeting and repaint some of the areas, but the center also brings in entertainment. Kolesar says the events they put on for seniors are extremely crucial. She says the center is a way to bring people together and socialize.

The goal was to raise around two thousand dollars from the craft show. The Broome West Senior Center continues to provide seniors with a wide array of exercise programs, games, a full computer room, seminars and informational meetings.