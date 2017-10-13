  • Home

Week Seven: Friday Night Frenzy

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Here are your Section IV Football Scores from Friday Night:

Maine-Endwell 26 - Owego 6
Oneonta 51 - Spencer Van Etten Candor 0
Union-Endicott 37 - Johnson City 22
Binghamton 41 - Vestal 15
Tioga 51 - Moravia 16
Waverly 21 - Chenango Valley 6
Norwich 35 - Windsor 14
Elmira Notre Dame 50 - Groton 20