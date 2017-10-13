New Employees at Upstate Shredding to Enhance Safety Operations

Upstate Shredding, Weitsman Recycling announced on Friday, that they are bringing on two new employees to help keep operations safe.

The company brought on expert environmental, health and safety professionals Joan Roof, and William Marzeski.

Upstate Shredding released a statement regarding the new hires, saying both Roof and Marzeski, will evaluate and enhance company safety protocols, and help ensure the highest level of safety standards are executed.

The company said the new additions are part of their efforts to continue to proactively improve its safety protocols.

You can read Upstate Shredding's full statement on the new hires below: