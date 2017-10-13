NYS Police Investigate Fatal Dump Truck Crash in Deposit

State Police responded to a call on Friday around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries in Deposit, off of State Route 8, near Mills Road.

Troopers said when they arrived on scene they found a Mack dump truck, overturned in the middle of the road.

Officials determined after investigating that William B. Barse, 66, of Sidney, was ejected from his vehicle, and was pronounced dead on scene. Police said Barse was hauling stone from the quarry when he drove off the road, and overturned.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered at Lourdes Hospital.