Bearcats in the thick of things in AEast

After starting the season with a 6-1-3 non-conference record the BU women's soccer team has slowed a bit against America East opponents. Thursday's win over Stony Brook was BU's first against the Seawolves since 2005 and moved the Bearcats to one game over .500 in conference play (3-2-0).

That disparity can partially be explained by familiarity. America East opponents know more about each other than non-conference foes and have more in depth scouting reports. Another explanation is that America East soccer is top notch quality soccer.

"Honestly it's just a different animal once you get to conference play," said Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee. "As far as mid-major conferences go, the America East, I truly believe is one of the top mid-major conferences in the country. But every game is a battle. I really think that any of the six teams that are good enough to get to postseason, they're quality sides. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day. I know that sounds like a cliche, but it's absolutely true. There's a lot of parity, a lot of balance. We're just happy it worked out for us on our home turf [Thursday]."

The Bearcats look for their third straight win as they travel to UMass Lowell on Sunday.