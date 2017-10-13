Man shot by BB Gun Leads to Two Arrests in Johnson City

Police have arrested two males following an incident that injured a 21 year old with a BB pellet gun. About 5:39 p.m., Johnson City Police Department responded to 15 Endicott Ave. for a report of a male injured after a dispute that involved a man being shot with a gun.

Johnson City Police have arrested Brandon L. Oranchak-Wolfran, age 24 of Binghamton, and Hobb L. Morrison, age 24 of Johnson City following the incident.

Oranchak-Wolfran is accused of striking the male victim with the BB gun after an argument. The pellet then became lodged in the victim's head. The victim was transported by ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital Regional Medical Center. There is no word on the victim's current condition.

Morrison is accused of hiding the BB gun rifle in an apartment at 15 Endicott Ave. from officers.

Both defendants are being held at the Johnson City Police Department pending arraignments.