Two Arrested in Kirkwood on Felony Charges After Search Warrant

The Broome County Special Investigations Task Force arrested two individuals after they executed a search warrant on High St., in the Town of Kirkwood.

Sean T. Donahue, 32, of Kirkwook, and Victoria M. Morgan, 31, of Binghamton are facing Felony charges, and police said four other individuals were arrested on Misdemeanor charges.

During the search of the residence officials said they located:

Approximately 2 ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 50 bags of packaged Heroin and Fentanyl

A small quantity of Cocaine

Controlled substance pills packaged for sale

Approximately 32 Suboxone sublingual films

A small amount of Marijuana

Approx. $3,800.00 in drug sale proceeds

Digital scales used to weigh narcotics for packaging, drug packaging materials and cell phones

Donahue, is being charged with, Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felonies, One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C Felony, Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, class D Felonies, One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, class A Misdemeanors and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a Violation.

Morgan is facing, Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felonies, One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C Felony, Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, class D Felonies, One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, class A Misdemeanors and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a Violation.

Donahue, and Morgan were both arraigned on their charges and were sent to the Broome County Jail, without bail. Officials said the other four individuals were processed and released on appearance tickets.