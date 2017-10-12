Mick Dwyer and Local Clergy 'Dine For Dollars' For Broome Council of Churches

Local faith leaders served up some harmony with the halupki Thursday night at the Polish Community Center in Johnson City to raise money for the Broome County Council of Churches.

Members of clergy and Fox's 40 Mick Dwyer served a family-style dinner to nearly 170 people and sang for their tips. It's the 12th year the Council of Churches has held the fundraiser.

Proceeds from the October 12th dinner and silent auction go toward funding the Council's programs -- the Faith in Action elderly support program, CHOW and jail and hospital ministries.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit http://broomecouncil.net/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/.