Spartans, Indians gear up for playoff-like finale

With Class B football including all eight teams in the Sectional playoffs, the regular season is a week shorter. Maine-Endwell and Owego meet in Week 7 and the final week of the regular season with playoff implications on the line. The Spartans are 4-2 and a win would ensure them home field advantage in the quarterfinal round. Owego is 3-3, and a win would tie them with M-E, and Norwich if the Purple Tornado fall to Windsor. If that happens, all three teams will be 4-2 and the seedings would be decided by the Section IV point system.

At the moment, the Spartans hold the tiebreak of first half points and could make things easier on themselves by winning Friday night. But they know that it will be no easy task.

"We're just going to try to stick to our gameplan, just hard work, coming to practice every single day, and putting in the effort," says Joe Mancini, Spartans QB/DB

"They're big, obviously well coached. [Steve Virkler] does a great job," says Head Coach Matt Gallagher. "We just know that we're going to have to play like we always do. We're going to work just as hard as we have, if not harder. This year everyone's in the playoffs, so the playoffs are what really matters. You try to get better every week so when Week 8 comes along you're ready to go."

Kickoff is at 7:00 on Friday in Owego.