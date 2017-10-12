WGI, IndyCar part ways for 2018

IndyCar Racing returned to Watkins Glen International in 2016 after a six year hiatus but after just two weekends at the legendary track, IndyCar and WGI have parted ways. The two sides were unable to find a suitable date for a 2018 race weekend after the races the last two years, held Labor Day weekend, were poorly attended.

WGI issued a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

The statement says that while a date could not be found for a 2018 event, the two sides are open to revisit bringing an IndyCar event to WGI in the future.

WGI's NASCAR at the Glen weekend will be held August 2-5, 2018