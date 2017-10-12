JC native D'Amigo headed to Finland for 2017-18 season

JC native D'Amigo headed to Finland for 2017-18 seasonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Videos
-
BC Humane Society: Empty the Shelter Free Adoption Event this Saturday
-
William H Lane Inc. Construction Celebrates 50th Year
-
Over 50 Farmers from 4 Counties Help Rescue Cows from Aukema Dairy Farm Fire
-
Endicott Church Helps Hundreds Find Jobs
-
Red's Kettle Inn: Three Generations And Countless Hot Pies
-
Binghamton University Hosts Health Sciences Campus Town Meeting
-
Ellis Plans to Run for County Sheriff in 2018
-
Lee Barta Center Expansion Breaks Ground On Binghamton's North Side
-
Officials Offer Reward for Information on Columbus Statue Vandalism
-
Spartans confident riding three game streak into finale
-