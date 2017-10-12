JC native D'Amigo headed to Finland for 2017-18 season

Johnson City native Jerry D'Amigo announced on Twitter on Thursday that he is headed back overseas for the 2017-18 season with KalPa in Finland.

Welp, I’m off for another season of hockey in Finland with @KalPa_Hockey Can’t wait to get there and get things started!! #Liiga #Moi ?????????? — Jerry D'Amigo (@JerryD91) October 12, 2017

D'Amigo is 26 years old. He turned pro in 2010-11 making his AHL debut with the Toronto Marlies, and his NHL debut in 2013-14 with the Maple Leafs. He's also played for the Springfield Falcons and the Rochester Americans. His best AHL season came in 2013-14 scoring 20 goals, 13 assists, and 33 points in 51 games before earning his call up to the NHL. In 31 career NHL games, he's tallied one goal and two assists.

D'Amigo spent his 2016-17 season with Ilves Tampere of the SM-Liiga scoring 13 goals and 20 assists in 48 games.