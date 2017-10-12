Investigators: Aukema Dairy Farm Fire was Accidental

Broome County Fire Investigators have ruled the fire that caused the Aukema Dairy Farm to burn to the ground, on Tuesday night an accident.

Officials said the fire started with a spark from a tractor that is used for feeding the cattle. Fire investigators are now turning the investigation over to the insurance company for review.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries to humans, or animals. Over 50 farmers helped rescue all of the cows-- nearly 70, to get them out to safety.

The Dairy Farm's barn is a total loss.