No New Trial For Ramsaran

A state appellate court has ruled Ganesh "Remy" Ramsaran will not be granted a new murder trial. In 2014, a Chenango County jury convicted the New Berlin man of murder in the death of his estranged wife, Jennifer.

An appeals court overturned Ramsaran's appeal and sent the the case back to the Supreme Court Appellate Division Third Judicial Department "for consideration of other issues."

The appellate court initially granted Ramsaran a new trial back in August 2016 after finding the prosecutor's summation mischaracterized DNA evidence.

Ramsaran was sentenced to 25 year to life in prison for his wife's murder. In March 2016, he pleaded guilty to bribing a corrections officer, which bought him an addition 5-25 years in prison.

